Priyanka Chopra flaunts her 'cool' ride gifted by Nick Jonas, calls him 'best husband ever'; PIC

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most celebrated actors globally. From featuring in Hindi movies to bagging roles in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has wowed audiences with her acting prowess. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, she updates fans with her daily routine on social media. Speaking of which, a few hours back, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a 'cool' ride gifted to her by her husband-singer Nick Jonas.

The Bajirao Mastani actress shared a glimpse on her social media handle and captioned it: "Now that’s a ride… thank you @nickjonas always helping me with my cool quotient." Priyanka also added the hashtags #besthusbandever #setlife #citadel. Currently, PeeCee is busy shooting for her upcoming Hollywood debut web series Citadel and often shares a sneak peek with her avatar. She will be teaming up with Eternals star Richard Madden, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos and is helmed by the Russo brothers of the Avengers fame

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post:

Recently, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first baby, a daughter in January 2022 via surrogacy. On Mother's Day, the newly-turned parents also shared the first priceless picture of their baby girl along with a heartfelt note as they welcomed their baby home after 100 plus days in the NICU. Although they did not reveal her name, several media reports suggested they have named their child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the American film, The Matrix Resurrections, which also starred Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris. In the film, she essayed the role of Sati.

Apart from this, the actress will next be seen in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. This also marks Priyanka's return to the Indian screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

