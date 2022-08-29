Priyanka Chopra flaunts her long hair as she enjoys Sunday in new selfie

Global star Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved celebs in the industry. The Baywatch star is enjoying her new phase of life as she recently become a mom when she welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Jonas Chopra with husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy. Of late, the actress has been treating her fans to adorable glimpses of the little bundle of joy, and her fans are all for it. Meanwhile, this time, the Quantico star shared a picture of herself in a white shirt and needless to say the actress looks gorgeous in the photo.

Flaunting her long hair, the Gunday actress on Sunday took to her Instagram story and posted a beautiful picture in white shirt and wrote, “Long hair Sunday!”. Following the Covid protocols, the actress also wore a face mask. Her long tresses looked beautiful in the photo.

Have a look at Priyanka’s photo:

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti through surrogacy earlier this year. On January 22, Priyanka and Nick had made the announcement on Instagram and also shared their daughter's photo as she came home after spending 100 days in the NICU.Q “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time.

Although the celebrity parents have decided to keep her away from social media and paparazzi, for the time being, PeeCee and Nick drop photos of their little one with her face hidden. In an interview with The New Indian Express, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra asserted that probably the star couple will reveal Malti’s face, once she turns 1 year old.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden, romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.