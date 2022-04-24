Priyanka Chopra flaunts her shades and sunkissed glow as she goes for a drive: That Sunday feeling

Priyanka Chopra is a global star. With her hardwork and talent, she has made a mark for herself in Bollywood and Hollywood. ‘Desi Girl’ enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, she treats her fans with her daily routine on social media. She is quite active on Instagram as well and shares photos and videos on the platform too. Speaking of which, the former Miss World gave a glimpse of her Sunday to her fans.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, PeeCee shared a video in which she can be seen going for a drive. She flaunted her black sunglasses and casual outfit. Priyanka also beamed due to the rays of the Sun and looked glowy in the sunkissed video. While sharing the video on ‘gram, she wrote, “That Sunday feeling…”

Priyanka Chopra is married to American singer Nick Jonas in the year 2018. The couple had announced the joyous news of welcoming their baby girl on January 21, 2022. The new parents in a statement announced, that they are now parents saying. It read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate." Ever since the birth of their baby daughter, the couple hasn't nor have they shared any photos of their little one.

In addition to this, according to reports, the couple has named their baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. According to TMZ which reportedly obtained a birth certificate of Priyanka and Nick's baby, their bundle of joy has been named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The document states that Malti was born just after 8 pm on January 15 in San Diego, California However, the couple hasn't made any confirmation yet on the baby's name.

