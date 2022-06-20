Priyanka Chopra gets matching sneakers for daughter Malti Marie & Nick Jonas on singer's first Father's Day.

Priyanka Chopra went all out to celebrate husband Nick Jonas' first Father's Day. The couple, who welcomed their daughter Malti Marie earlier this year in January, have been spending all their time around the newborn. Being doting parents, Priyanka made sure Nick remembered his first Father's Day and marked it in a special way.

The actress got special matching sneakers made for the father-daughter duo. Sporting clean white sneakers, Priyanka got the sneakers monogrammed at the back. While their daughter's sneakers had her name acronym 'MM' split on the pair of shoes, Nick's monogram read, "MM's Dad." The singer can be seen sweetly holding daughter Malti Marie who adorably stands over her sneakers in a red floral dress and a cute bow headband.

Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, "Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more." Meanwhile, Nick also shared the same picture and thanked Priyanka Chopra for the thoughtful gift.

He wrote, "First Father’s Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there. @divya_jyoti."

Check out Priyanka and Nick's Father's Day posts:

Just recently, Priyanka celebrated her mum Madhu Chopra's birthday and the actress shared a new glimpse of her baby daughter which took social media by storm. Parents Nick and PeeCee have not yet revealed their daughter's identity.

