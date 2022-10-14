Priyanka Chopra gets Nick Jonas' initials in her Mehendi as they celebrate Karwa Chauth in LA; PIC

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. The two are adored by many and they are one of the popular couples who enjoy a massive fan following and are now proud parents to a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and every now and then, she updates her fans with her personal and professional lives.

On Friday, the actress just shared a Karwa Chauth greeting on social media and we are smitten. Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka, who currently resides in Los Angeles with Nick , shared a picture of her henna-clad hands, in which one can Nick Jonas' initials on her Mehendi. While, in the other hand, the Mary Kom actress is seen wearing chooda and holding a sieve, as she is dressed in a red saree. Dropping the picture, Priyanka wrote: "Happy karwachauth to everyone celebrating @nickjonas," she also added a red heart emoji. However, she did not show her face in the photo.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the work front, the actress has many interesting projects to release in the future. She will star next in Amazon Prime Video's web show Citadel. Priyanka also has It's All Coming Back to Me opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, which was previously titled Text For You. It is a remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich.

Priyanka is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. This also marks her return to the Hindi silver screen after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose and also starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles.

