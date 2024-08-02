Priyanka Chopra gets nostalgic about her stage performances in Bollywood; Hubby Nick Jonas declares himself as ‘biggest fan forever and always’

Priyanka Chopra is a global diva who continues to make an impact with her craft internationally. She started off her career in Bollywood and later ventured to Hollywood. Her growth is an inspiration to many. Despite being away from India, the diva has never forgotten her roots. In her latest post, The Bluff actress got nostalgic as she walked down memory lane in the initial phase of her career.

Today, on August 2, a while back, Priyanka Chopra dropped a video juxtaposing her dance performances on iconic songs in various award shows. She wrote a long caption reflecting on the video stating, "Throwback to the Early 2000s, almost 2001, 2002."

The actress then recalled when she started working in Mumbai, she wasn’t much aware of her "love affair" with the stage, especially dancing on it. She shared, that when she was in school, she would always do extracurriculars on stage.

However, in her opinion, "there was something that just hits different when I’m performing on songs from my movies sung by the most incredible singers in India and being able to deliver entertainment to a live audience. It is intoxicating. It’s the closest I’ve felt to doing what my husband does every day, LOL.. #rockstarlife," she wrote.

The "nostalgic" actress further recalled how she would go for multiple rehearsals over days, "lean on the incredible choreographers and dancers" that she says shaped her into "becoming more and more confident on stage and on set."

On a concluding note, she expressed gratitude to everyone who she believes "without even knowing" contributed to her journey in such a "big way."

The actress further mentioned, "This is just a throwback to a girl in her 20s, shaping the woman that I am today. I’m proud of her. And grateful for her dedication and hustle. Take the time to be proud of your younger self. You are you today because of your tenacity yesterday".

Soon after the video was shared, the doting husband, Nick Jonas, couldn’t help gushing over his lady love. Hyping her up, he wrote in the comments section, "Baby I’m your biggest fan forever and always."

Priyanka Chopra is settled in LA with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

