Priyanka Chopra gets nostalgic as she remembers Nani on her birthday: Miss you always

Priyanka Chopra is an actress that doesn't need an introduction. From featuring in Bollywood films to bagging international roles in Hollywood, PeeCee has always wowed audiences with her acting prowess. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, she updates fans with her daily routine on her social media handle. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Priyanka went down memory lane on Friday as she fondly remembered her grandmother on her birthday today.

The Baywatch star shared a picture of her 'Nani' on her Instagram story and wished her on her birthday, Priyanka captioned it: "Happy Birthday Nani. Miss you always," adding a red heart emoji. In the photo shared by PeeCee, her Nani is seen looking at the newspaper which features an article about the actress. Priyanka is currently busy filming for her upcoming Hollywood debut web series Citadel, which is helmed by the Russo brothers of the Avengers fame. It is one of the most-anticipated projects and Priyanka will be teaming up with Eternals star Richard Madden, it will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story:

Earlier this year, Priyanka and her husband-singer husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas together via surrogacy in January. On Mother's Day, the newly-turned parents also shared the first priceless picture of their baby girl along with a heartfelt note as they welcomed their baby home after 100 plus days in the NICU.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen next in the Hollywood rom-com It's All Coming Back to Me. The Bajirao Mastani actress also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her kitty also marks Priyanka's return to the Indian screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

Also Read: Throwback Thursday: When Priyanka Chopra had a 10-year time frame about 'definitely having kids'