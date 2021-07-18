Priyanka Chopra gets the sweetest birthday wishes from Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma; Check it out

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra received some heartfelt birthday wishes from her industry friends back home as Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma wished her.

celebrates her 39th birthday today and the actress has been flooded with fan messages and tributes on social media. It is no surprise, the actress began trending on Sunday morning on Twitter. One of the first few Bollywood wishes came from one of her industry friends . Priyanka and Katrina's friendship in the last few years seems to have blossomed much more as they spend time together whenever the global star is in India.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina Kaif shared a photo of Priyanka and reminisced the good old days. She wrote, "From our days at guruji, how I used to dread dancing after you, ur fire and drive has always inspired me at different points of my life, some important rides and night outs, every time we meet it’s always a blast. Keep riding higher and higher and may you always be blessed. Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra."

Another heartfelt wish came from who picked out one of PeeCee's happiest photos and wrote, "Happy Birthday Priyanka. Here's to a blessed life filled with lots of love and happiness."

Check out Katrina and Anushka's wishes for birthday girl Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka Chopra kickstarted her birthday celebrations a day earlier as she put on a stunning swimsuit and dipped into the pool. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a series of photos. Click the link below to check it out.

