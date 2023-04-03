Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid, Ananya Panday and others look glamorous in inside pics from NMACC Gala

On Saturday, several celebs like Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others were seen gracing the pink carpet at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. They made heads turn with their fashionable looks. Earlier today, celebrity-stylist Tanya Ghavri shared inside pictures from the event on social media.

Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid and others look stunning in new pictures

Tanya took to her handle and shared selfies with Priyanka and Sara Ali Khan. She even posted pictures with American model Gigi Hadid, Ananya and Radhika Merchant. The divas look all things stunning in their glam avatars. Along with the pictures, Tanya wrote, "What an exhilarating weekend! A monumental addition to our nation - the @nmacc.india opened its doors to us, showing us the best of India, in all its exuberant glory. Pride swells my heart, and I speak on behalf of every other attendee, that this is just the start of a beautiful beginning. A big thank you to the #AmbaniFamily for hosting us over the last 3 beautiful days and giving us this landmark centre to love." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans were seen reacting to them. A fan wrote, "Wow...kya Baat hai." Another fan wrote, "Wow that’s amazing!" Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Priyanka, who recently arrived in Mumbai with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, danced to her song Galla Goodiyan with Ranveer Singh during the after-party. Even Varun was seen dancing with Gigi and lifting her in his arms. The videos from the NMACC event have stormed the Internet.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has come to Mumbai to promote her upcoming series, Citadel alongside Richard Madden. The much-awaited series is slated to release on Prime Video on April 28.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra says Jonas Brothers should perform in India; Nick Jonas calls it a 'good idea'