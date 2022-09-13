Priyanka Chopra gives a glance of her walk-in closet and huge shoe collection; See PIC

Priyanka Chopra, the popular actress is enjoying her new role as a mother these days. The Bollywood diva and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, Malti Marie via surrogacy in January this year. Amidst the busy schedule of a new mom, Priyanka Chopra always makes sure that she is treating her fans and followers with frequent updates on her official Instagram handle. PeeCee also occasionally drops adorable glimpses of her little one, to the much delight of netizens.

Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra posted a selfie clicked inside the walk-in closet of her LA home on her Instagram story today. The global icon looks simply adorable in her olive-green jumpsuit, which she paired with a white t-shirt and a pair of glasses, and a funky hairdo, in the selfie. Priyanka’s new selfie is also a complete treat for fashion enthusiasts, as it shows a glimpse of her luxurious closet and amazing collection of boots and suitcases.