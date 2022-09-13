Priyanka Chopra gives a glance of her walk-in closet and huge shoe collection; See PIC
Priyanka Chopra posted an adorable selfie from her walk-in closet.
Priyanka Chopra, the popular actress is enjoying her new role as a mother these days. The Bollywood diva and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, Malti Marie via surrogacy in January this year. Amidst the busy schedule of a new mom, Priyanka Chopra always makes sure that she is treating her fans and followers with frequent updates on her official Instagram handle. PeeCee also occasionally drops adorable glimpses of her little one, to the much delight of netizens.
Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra posted a selfie clicked inside the walk-in closet of her LA home on her Instagram story today. The global icon looks simply adorable in her olive-green jumpsuit, which she paired with a white t-shirt and a pair of glasses, and a funky hairdo, in the selfie. Priyanka’s new selfie is also a complete treat for fashion enthusiasts, as it shows a glimpse of her luxurious closet and amazing collection of boots and suitcases.
Check out Priyanka Chopra’s selfie here:
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, however, are yet to reveal the face of their little daughter Malti Marie on social media. The couple is keen to keep it that way, as they wish to ensure the privacy of their infant daughter for now. But in a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Malti Chopra confirmed that the couple is planning to reveal Malti’s face on social media, very soon. She also requested the fans and media to give them space and privacy till then.
Coming to the work front, Priyanka Chopra is all set to make a grand comeback to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa. The actress is sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the Farhan Akhtar directorial, which is touted to be a road movie that revolves around an all-girls trip. PeeCee is also playing a key role in spy thriller series Citadel, and the romantic comedy series It’s Coming Back To Me.
