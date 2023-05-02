Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of Malti from her first MET Gala 2023 glam session; See Pic

Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing all the limelight ever since she walked the red carpet of the MET Gala 2023. She never fails to make her fans speechless with her stunning looks. As expected the actress stole all the limelight as she twinned with hubby Nick Jonas in black attires. Several pictures and videos of the couple have been going viral on social media. But now the Citadel star has dropped the cutest picture with her daughter Malti as she attends her first MET Gala.

Priyanka Chopra shares a picture with Malti from her makeup room

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo twinned in white outfits. PeeCee can be seen wearing a white coloured crop top that she paired with the same coloured bottoms and holding Mati in her lap. Malti can also be seen wearing a white coloured outfit. This picture seems to have been clicked in the makeup room. Both mother-daughter can be seen looking in other direction. Sharing this picture, she wrote ‘MET glam with mama #MM’.

Check it out:

Priyanka Chopra drops a selfie with Diana

Earlier Priyanka Chopra had taken to her Instagram stories to share a cute picture of her with Diana. In the selfie, we can see the Citadel star looking gorgeous in her MET Gala 2023 look. She wore black attire with a tube neck and wore a gorgeous diamond necklace around her neck. She looked cute as she held her furry friend Diana in her arms close to her. We have to say that even Diana striked a pose just like her stylish momma for the selfie. Sharing this picture, PeeCee wrote, “reunited @diariesofdiana”.

Chopra wore a thigh-high-slit black and white Valentino gown with a dramatic trail at this year's Met Ball. The actress wore white gloves and bell sleeves to dramatize the outfit as she strutted on the carpet with her husband. Jonas, on the other hand, kept it understated with a Valentino leather blazer, a white shirt, black pants, and a watch.

