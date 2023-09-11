Priyanka Chopra gives EPIC reply when fan tells she wanted to marry Nick Jonas; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the loveliest couples and fans never miss a chance to shower love on their PDA moments. Every time they share a picture on social media, the duo manages to dish out major couple goals. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy in January 2022. Jonas Brothers are currently on their 'The Tour.' Priyanka attended a concert of the Jonas Brothers at Dodgers Stadium. During the concert, a fan told the actress she wanted to marry Nick Jonas and Priyanka gave an epic reaction.

Priyanka Chopra gives EPIC reply when fan tells she wanted to marry Nick Jonas

A video shared by a female fan from the Jonas Brothers' concert featured her telling Priyanka Chopra, “I wanted to say that I really thought I was going to marry Nick Jonas. But I am glad you did."

Hearing the words from the fan, the actress came up with an epic reply as she said, “I'm glad that I did too.” The video is currently doing rounds on social media.

Reacting to the video, one wrote, “Haha but destiny was meant for our girl, Nick found the lost shoe that was for our queen love the fan’s humor and honesty.” “My favorite couple is Nick and Priyanka. Please let them stay happy and married,” added another. One more comment said, “She was the sweetest.”

After dating for some time, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in Rajasthan in December 2018 with close friends and family members in attendance. They had a white wedding and also a dreamy royal wedding following Hindu rituals.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and his whole family flew down to Jodhpur to take part in the pre-wedding Hindu rituals that included haldi, mehendi, and the sangeet ceremony.

