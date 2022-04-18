Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her Easter celebrations with Nick Jonas and it’s all about love; PICS

After battling the deadly COVID 19 for almost two years, life is finally back to normal and so is the zeal for the festivals. The world celebrated the holy day of Easter on April 17 this year and the social media is abuzz with pics from the celebrations. In fact, several celebs from across the world have also shared pics from their Easter celebrations with their loved ones. Joining them, Priyanka Chopra also treated fans with some beautiful pics of her Easter celebration with Nick Jonas.

Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka shared a series of pics wherein the first click happened to be a sunkissed selfie with her main man. In the pic, Priyanka looked like sunshine in her yellow outfit and her classy sunglasses added to her look. On the other hand, Nick looked dapper in his multi-colour t-shirt. Besides, the easter bunny ears decoration served as a perfect background for the pic. Furthermore, Priyanka also shared a series of pics from the celebration and how they relished some delicious food along with a pic of Nick as he posed for the camera in style. Priyanka captioned the image as, “Happy Easter from us” and clearly her Easter celebration was all about love and creating beautiful memories.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s Easter celebration pics:

To note, this happens to be Priyanka and Nick’s first Easter celebration post the birth of their daughter. For the uninitiated, the power couple welcomed their first child in January this year via surrogacy.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra speaks about her daughter for the FIRST time; Reveals her learnings as a 'new parent'