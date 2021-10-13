Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her Spain diaries along with mother Madhu; SEE PICS

Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses in the industry but apart from acting she also loves to explore places. Her Instagram feed is proof of her traveling. Often she shares pictures of her travel either with her husband Nick Jonas or mother Madhu Chopra. And it looks like she has again taken the road and is exploring the beautiful lanes of Spain. The place doesn’t need any introduction. It is one of the most beautiful places in the world.

The actress took to her official Instagram stories and shared pictures of her trip. In one of the pictures, she is posing with her mother and dog. Priyanka is wearing a white shirt with black short pants. Though it is clicked from a distance and it looks like the actress has styled her hair in a bun style and is also wearing sunglasses. She is looking very happy in her mother’s company. After her father’s death, the actress's mother has been her constant support.

In the series of pictures, she has also given us a glimpse of what people of Spain do in the evening. Well, the actress is currently shooting for the web show that features her along with Richard Madden.

Take a look at the pictures here:

To note, Priyanka will also be seen in a Bollywood film soon. Farhan Akhtar had announced his next directorial venture with a road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in the lead. The film will go on floors in 2022.

