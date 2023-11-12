Priyanka Chopra gives peek into daughter Malti Marie's ‘first rangoli’ as they celebrate Diwali; PHOTO

Finally, the festival of lights, Diwali is here! The entire nation has been relishing the festivities in their style. From colorful Rangoli to lighting the house, the day is all about happiness and vibrancy. The celebrities of Bollywood are no different. Global superstar Priyanka Chopra despite settling abroad is still connected to her roots. On the occasion of Diwali, PeeCee shared a glimpse of the first rangoli of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra shares pic of daughter Malti Marie's first rangoli

On November 12, a while ago, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and gave a peek into her Diwali shenanigans. The actress shared a beautiful photo of the colorful Rangoli as a diya is lit in the center of the floral design.

Sharing the post, the actress added a note along with it which reads, “First rangoli (accompanied by a red heart, folded hand and child emoji)."

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra's mother on her daughter not marrying an Indian

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, was asked if she was concerned about her daughter not getting married to an Indian. To this, the doting mother shared that since Priyanka had already studied outside India, she felt no differences between the skin color as ‘white, black and brown.’

She further added that she noted that such things were normalized back then abroad, thus, they were normalized for them as well.

Having said that, Madhu Chopra shared that the only apprehension she had while Priyanka getting married to Nick Jonas was that she would be too far from her. She said, “I just kept feeling that she is going very far away from me. I had a bit of apprehension that she’ll be so far away, but then I also felt that it is okay, we can always reach each other in fifteen hours.”

About Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra got married to American singer-songwriter, Nick Jonas in 2018. Nearly four years later, the couple welcomed their first child via surrogacy, a daughter, whom they named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Ilya Naishuller’s film Heads Of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

