Priyanka Chopra gives peek into daughter Malti Marie’s fun time during their museum visit in New York; see PICS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in 2022. They often take to social media to share glimpses of their quality time with her. Priyanka recently visited an art museum in New York with Malti and shared some adorable pictures from the little one’s fun time.

Today, February 23, 2025, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and posted a sign of what to do ‘for the best New York life.’ She also shared a couple of pictures featuring her daughter Malti Marie. In one story, the little munchkin was seen with her back to the camera. She was standing on colorful round tiles. Another photograph showed Malti immersed in a white ball pit. She wore a black outfit, but her face wasn’t visible.

Priyanka Chopra’s stories of Malti Marie’s fun time:

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas shared a post on Instagram offering a peek into his night in with Priyanka Chopra. He sat on a couch with a guitar on his lap. Priyanka’s hand was seen resting on his arm in the frame. Malti’s plush toy doll was kept near him.

In the caption, he asked his followers, “What am I playing?” Have a look at the post!

Fans flooded the comments section of Nick’s post with their guesses. One person said, “Pri is resting her hands on his arm, and MM's doll is next to them both! So… Little Bird!” while another wrote, “A lullaby to get Malti to sleep.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in Mumbai earlier this month to attend the wedding celebrations of her brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya. Malti Marie also accompanied them.

Post the wedding, Nick penned a heartwarming note on Instagram about their growing family. He stated, “A quick trip to India to witness the beautiful union of these two wonderful humans. Congratulations to my brother in law @siddharthchopra89 and my new sister in law @neelamupadhyaya wishing you a lifetime of happiness. So blessed our family continues to grow @priyankachopra.”

Before coming to Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra was in Hyderabad, where she began working on her film with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.