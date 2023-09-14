Priyanka Chopra gives peek into daughter Malti Marie's 'playdate with friends'; see PHOTOS

A multi-faceted persona, she is counted amongst the leading actresses of Bollywood. Priyanka Chopra may have ventured into Hollywood but she keeps us hooked to her shenanigans. From singing to acting, the Bajirao Mastani actress has aced it all. While Priyanka Chopra has marked a commendable growth in her career, she is also embracing motherhood after her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas stepped into her life. Needless to say, Priyanka is a doting mother to Malti. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share stories of her daughter having a playful morning.

Priyanka Chopra shares stories of Malti playing

The actress gave a treat to little Malti’s fans as she shared a glimpse of her morning by sharing stories on Instagram. Sharing three pictures, Malti seems to be completely engrossed in her ‘play date’. In the first picture, the doting mother can be seen holding Malti as she plays with her toys. In the second picture, she can be sitting in what seems to be a pink tub full of toys as she enjoys her play date. While the last picture is hazy, Malti surely seems to have a gala time with her friends. Captioning the story, Priyanka wrote, “Play date with friends” and added a heart eye emoticon.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Notably, our Piggy Chops has delivered innumerable hits in the Bollywood industry and has a huge fan base. After Bollywood, the actress has also set a stepping stone in the Hollywood industry and fans can’t keep calm as her talent seems to be spreading globally. From The Matrix to this year’s Love Again, the The Sky Is Pink actress has grown exponentially. The actress began her international journey with 2015’s Quantico. While she had grabbed Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty, it was earlier reported that owing to her busy schedule, she had walked out of the project.

