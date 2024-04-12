Priyanka Chopra gives peek into life ‘lately’ in France ft. daughter Malti Marie and Heads Of State sets

Priyanka Chopra is one of the busiest stars currently. After her short vacation in India, the actress bounced back to fulfill her professional commitments. Currently busy with her international ventures, the actress has been juggling like a boss on her work front and motherly duties. The actress has also been sharing several glimpses on her social media handle from her shoot locations. A while back, the actress gave a closer look into what her life is looking like ‘lately’ in France.

Priyanka Chopra drops pictures of her life 'lately' in France

On April 12, a while back, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from France. A post encapsulating a total of ten pictures gives a glimpse into the sets of her next upcoming film, Heads Of State and The Bluff. In addition to this, the actress is also accompanied by her daughter Malti Marie. The actress shared awwdorable pictures as she fulfilled her mother roles simultaneously on the film sets.

The first picture is a stunning selfie of the actress from her vanity van, followed by a couple of pictures from her Heads Of State sets. A few pictures shared on her Instagram post also give a peek into her quality time with her daughter Malti Marie as she played with her and relished croissants and ice cream. One of the videos is also of the beautiful weather that the Desi Girl recorded on her phone while going to the sets with a picture concluded with her crew from the vanity van.

While sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, “Lately,” followed by camera, heart-eye, croissant and ice-cream emoji.

Take a look:

About Heads of State and The Bluff

To tell you about Heads Of Stone, the film is an upcoming action comedy that will also star Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid among others in important roles and will be made under the creative direction of Ilya Naishuller.

On the other hand, the actress announced The Bluff last month, which will be helmed by Frank E Flowers. The film set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff will narrate the story of a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.

