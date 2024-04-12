Priyanka Chopra gives peek into life ‘lately’ in France ft. daughter Malti Marie and Heads Of State sets

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to drop glimpses of the pictures of her life ‘lately’ in France amidst Heads of State shoot accompanied by daughter Malti Marie.

By Krishma Sharma
Updated on Apr 12, 2024  |  07:38 PM IST |  3.1K
Priyanka Chopra
Pic Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is one of the busiest stars currently. After her short vacation in India, the actress bounced back to fulfill her professional commitments. Currently busy with her international ventures, the actress has been juggling like a boss on her work front and motherly duties. The actress has also been sharing several glimpses on her social media handle from her shoot locations. A while back, the actress gave a closer look into what her life is looking like ‘lately’ in France.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Priyanka Chopra drops pictures of her life 'lately' in France

On April 12, a while back, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from France.  A post encapsulating a total of ten pictures gives a glimpse into the sets of her next upcoming film, Heads Of State and The Bluff. In addition to this, the actress is also accompanied by her daughter Malti Marie. The actress shared awwdorable pictures as she fulfilled her mother roles simultaneously on the film sets.

Related Stories

BB17's Mannara attends Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth's roka ceremony; PICS
tv
BB17's Mannara attends Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth's roka ceremony; PICS
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas pose with Malti Marie in THIS unseen PIC from India visit
entertainment
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas pose with Malti Marie in THIS unseen PIC from India visit

The first picture is a stunning selfie of the actress from her vanity van, followed by a couple of pictures from her Heads Of State sets. A few pictures shared on her Instagram post also give a peek into her quality time with her daughter Malti Marie as she played with her and relished croissants and ice cream. One of the videos is also of the beautiful weather that the Desi Girl recorded on her phone while going to the sets with a picture concluded with her crew from the vanity van.  

While sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, “Lately,” followed by camera, heart-eye, croissant and ice-cream emoji.

Take a look:


About Heads of State and The Bluff

To tell you about Heads Of Stone, the film is an upcoming action comedy that will also star Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid among others in important roles and will be made under the creative direction of Ilya Naishuller.

On the other hand, the actress announced The Bluff last month, which will be helmed by Frank E Flowers. The film set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff will narrate the story of a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani to Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna; 8 fresh Bollywood Pairings we can’t wait to see

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Krishma Sharma

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma Sharma. With an experience of over three years

...

Credits: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles