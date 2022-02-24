Priyanka Chopra gives us a glimpse of daughter's nursery in her new 'Photo dump' with Nick Jonas
It hasn’t been long since Priyanka Chopra made the big announcement of embracing motherhood via surrogacy. The actress, in a social media post, had revealed that she and Nick Jonas had become proud parents of a baby and it was later reported that the power couple was blessed with a baby girl. Needless to say, fans have been looking forward to getting all the news about the little munchkin. Amid this, Priyanka’s recent post on social media has given a beautiful glimpse into her princess’ nursery and it will melt your heart.
To note, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress took to social media and posted a photo dump including her random pics, a beautiful sunkissed selfie with Nick and more. But it was Priyanka’s daughter’s nursery pic that stole the show. The actress shared a pic of a shelf that had some adorable soft toys placed by the window along with a statute of Baal Gopal (Lord Krishna) having maakhan (butter). Captioned as, “Photo dump”, this post undoubtedly got the fan go aww.
Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s daughter’s nursery in her ‘photo dump’ post:
