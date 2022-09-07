Priyanka Chopra goes ‘bravo’ as her NYC restaurant Sona gets Michelin’s recognition

Priyanka Chopra added another feather to her cap last year as she launched her Indian restaurant ‘Sona’ in New York last year. Celebs such as Sophie Turner, Mindy Kaling, Kal Penn, Farhan Akhtar and even Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have dined at the restaurant in the year since it opened its doors. The food at Sona is all about reimagined Indian cuisine, and it offers the most delectable Indian dishes with a twist. Now, Priyanka Chopra recently shared on social media that her NYC restaurant Sona just got Michelin recognition, and the actress is elated!

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to share the news that Sona is among the 30 new NYC restaurants that will be added to the world-famous Michelin Guide. On Tuesday, Michelin announced 30 new restaurants in NYC that are in the running for awards this year, and Sona has made it to the list! While the list doesn’t guarantee that the restaurants will be receiving a star rating, the fact that Sona earned a spot on the list is an achievement in itself.

In her Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Bravo, @sonanewyork!” She further expressed her excitement by writing, “We’re starting the week strong with Michelin’s recognition,” along with clapping hands emoji. Take a look at her Instagram story below.

In March last year, Priyanka Chopra shared a post on the opening day of Sona. Sharing a few pictures of the restaurant, she had written, “TODAY IS OPENING DAY #SonaNewYork! What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, & for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the spy thriller series Citadel, Ending Things, It’s All Coming Back To Me, and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

