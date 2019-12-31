Priyanka Chopra grooves with Ayushmann Khurrana's daughter to Nick Jonas' tunes at a concert in Bahamas; WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share a video of his daughter dancing with Priyanka Chopra Jonas to the tunes of Nick Jonas at his concert in Bahamas. The Bala star was elated as his daughter found the perfect company in Priyanka at her first concert. Check it out.

As 2019 is coming to an end, most of the Bollywood stars are on a vacay with their families. Speaking of this, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap took time off for a vacay to the Bahamas. The adorable duo has been enjoying a vacay in the tropical land with their kids. Recently, Ayushmann took his daughter Varushka to her first-ever concert of Jonas Brothers in the Bahamas and bumped into there. As Nick took to the stage, Priyanka cheered him on.

However, this time, PeeCee wasn’t alone. Ayushmann’s daughter, Varushka also joined her in grooving to the tunes of Nick Jonas in the Bahamas. Seeing the two girls grooving, daddy Ayushmann couldn’t keep calm and took to Instagram to share a video of Priyanka and Varushka dancing together as Nick and his brothers took the stage. Priyanka can be seen cheering Nick on along with Varushka and the little one surely seems to be enjoying Priyanka’s company at the Jonas Brothers concert in the Bahamas.

Ayushmann captioned the photo as, “our daughter’s first-ever concert that too with the lovely @priyankachopra Jonas brothers in Nassau (Bahamas).” Ayushmann shared a couple of more videos in which Nick was seen performing on the stage while Priyanka could be seen cheering him along with his daughter, Varushka.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick also shared an adorable photo on Instagram from the Bahamas which left everyone in awe of the stunning duo. Ayushmann and Tahira have been enjoying a vacay in Bahamas too and it seems like the two couples have bumped into each other in the tropical land and we can’t wait to see more of them together in photos. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

