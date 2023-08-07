Priyanka Chopra gushes over daughter Malti Marie sporting kurta-pajama, shares cute pic of her inside suitcase

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been enjoying parental bliss since last year when they welcomed their first child Malti Marie. Priyanka regularly shares cute glimpses of her daughter on social media in order to treat her fans. Now, the actress has shared new pictures of her little one in ethnic wear and as they get ready for a trip.

Priyanka Chopra shares new photos of daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared some adorable glimpses of her munchkin in her stories. In the first picture, Malti can be seen sitting inside an empty suitcase while smiling and looking around her. She looked cute in white nightwear and purple sandals. Her mother was getting ready to pack for husband Nick’s upcoming tour which will start in New York from August 12. Priyanka captioned the photo as, "We're ready for THE TOUR @nickjonas."

The mother-daughter duo also met up with Priyanka’s manager and friend Anjula Acharia. Anjula posted a selfie of the three of them as they headed out on a sunny day in their sunglasses. Anjula captioned it, "Reunited with the shady ladies." PC can be seen holding Malti in her arms, who was dressed up in a white frock and white hat. Priyanka also re-shared the photo on her stories and wrote, “"Missed you @anjula_acharia."

In another photo, Malti can be seen standing inside a room wearing a printed off-white kurta and pyjama paired with little earrings. She played with the toys that Anjula gave her. Priyanka wrote, "Sundays are for kurta pajamas (heart eye emojis)." Anjula also shared more pictures of Malti in the kurta pajama set. In one, she can be sitting on the floor surrounded by toys while Anjula petted Priyanka's dog, Diana. Sharing it, Anjula wrote, "On Massi duty!" In another capture, Anjula was seen playing with Malti who held toys and a pouch in her hand. She captioned it, "Finger puppets (smiling face with hearts emoji)."

More about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' kid Malti Marie

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child via surrogacy in January 2022. Priyanka had posted a statement on her Instagram to announce the happy news. She wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (red heart)."

