Priyanka Chopra gushes over Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's Ganpati puja pics; See reaction

The entire nation welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes on Ganesh Chaturthi and stars also joined them. Kareena Kapoor Khan and prayed to a Lord Ganesha idol made by son Taimur Ali Khan out of clay at home and the actress shared photos on social media. Now, Jonas has reacted to Kareena, Saif and Taimur's cute photos of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in her own way. Kareena and Priyanka share a great bond now and often, the latter comments on formers’ posts.

Now, when Kareena shared cute family photos with Saif and Taimur, Priyanka could not resist dropping a love-filled comment on the same. Priyanka dropped a heart eyes emoticon in the comment section of the post. The global star could not stop gushing over the photo. On Friday, Priyanka also sent her fans across the world Ganesh Chaturthi wishes via her social media handle. And now, her reaction to Kareena and Taimur's cute family moment has grabbed the attention of netizens. Not just Priyanka, even Saba Ali Khan Pataudi and Amrita Arora also reacted to the family photos.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Priyanka had penned a lovely wish on her social media handle for fans. She had written, "Wishing everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!" Currently, the actress is shooting for her show Citadel in the UK with Richard Madden. Recently, she was in the headlines after the Matrix Reserruction trailer dropped this week. The actress will be a part of Keanu Reeves starrer.

Besides this, Priyanka also has and as leads with her. The film is titled Jee Le Zaraa and will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar. Reportedly, it will go on floors next year.

