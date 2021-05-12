Priyanka Chopra hails nurses and doctors on International Nurses Day: We are blessed to have you

On International Nurses Day, Priyanka Chopra hailed the tireless and selfless efforts of nurses and doctors around the world during COVID 19.

International Nurses Day simply meant much more to people around the globe this year because it’s the medical professionals running the world in the unprecedented times of COVID 19. Nurses and doctors have literally put their lives and the lives of their family members on the line as they are fighting this battle with a mutating virus for nearly one and a half years now. posted a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle about how a lot of her family members are doctors and nurses. Priyanka’s father was a doctor in the Indian army and as she mentioned, her grandmother was a nurse.

Priyanka wrote in her post, “I come from a family of medical professionals, doctors, and nurses. My grandmother was a nurse. To see the selflessness of the medical profession firsthand has been a huge learning lesson for me. In the unprecedented times that we are living in, we have all been witness to those qualities and each one of us probably has a story of the selfless work of nurses we have experienced. Every day, nurses around the world are putting the wellbeing of others before their own, and that unbelievable act of selflessness must not go unnoticed. I would like to thank each and every one of you. We are blessed to have you.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been encouraging people at large through their massive social media footprint and have been participating actively in many charities that are going towards people who are affected by COVID 19.

