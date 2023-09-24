Priyanka Chopra hails the newly imposed Women's Reservation Bill; calls it 'a step in the right direction'

India recently introduced a groundbreaking bill that is expected to benefit women in the future. The Women’s Reservation Bill, when put into action, will lead to a substantial rise in the number of female Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, increasing from the current 82 to 181, as stated by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal during the bill's introduction. While the entire nation celebrates this historic moment, global star Priyanka Chopra has praised the bill, considering it ‘a step in the right direction’.

Priyanka Chopra lauds the newly introduced Women's Reservation Bill

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to share a snippet of a news article discussing the enactment of the Women’s Reservation Bill. Praising this introduction, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Inspiring a new age with this historic milestone. The passing of the women’s reservation bill- ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ is indeed a step in the right direction, but the crucial next phase is its swift and effective implementation. Here’s to an India that truly supports and empowers its women!,” along with an Indian flag emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Priyanka Chopra to not attend her sister Parineeti Chopra's wedding with Raghav Chadha

According to an exclusive report of Filmfare, Priyanka Chopra won't make it to her cousin sister, Parineeti Chopra's wedding due to her prior work commitments. During her previous visit to India, the Quantico actress did attend Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's engagement, which took place on May 13 this year.

Raghav Chadha’s first look in sherwani revealed

Today, September 24, is the day of a grand celebrity wedding in the beautiful setting of Udaipur, Rajasthan. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra, who got engaged earlier this year, are about to celebrate their marriage at the luxurious Leela Palace Hotel. Just before the wedding ceremony, the groom, dressed in an elegant ivory sherwani, was seen engaged in a conversation with his colleagues. HAVE A LOOK:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot today at The Leela Palace, Udaipur. For more updates on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

