Priyanka Chopra has a priceless reaction as Nick Jonas gives her a shout-out at Jonas Brothers' concert; Watch

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot to American singer Nick Jonas in December 2018 and ever since they have made headlines across the globe for multiple reasons. There hasn’t been a moment when PeeCee and Nick Jonas haven’t expressed their love for each other and their social media is proof of it! The Dil Dhadakne Do actress, who recently returned from her India trip, attended the Jonas Brothers concert in the United States on Sunday to support her husband Nick Jonas.

During the show, Nick gave a shout-out to his 'wife' Priyanka, who was in the audience cheering for him. He said that one of the songs was actually sung by his brother at their wedding in India. "He actually sang this at me and my wife's wedding," said Nick. Soon after, fans cheered for them and Priyank, who was in the crowd had a priceless reaction and she clapped for him. For the concert, the actress was seen donning an animal print shirt and denim jeans. She also paired it with a black leather jacket.

Priyanka Chopra's romantic walk with 'bae' Nick Jonas

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to drop a photo of herself and Nick, taking a stroll in Las Vegas. Sharing the picture with fans, she wrote, “Vegas nights with bae.” Their backs faced the camera and their faces were not visible.

Priyanka Chopra work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Love Again, a musical, in which she will co-star with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has the series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. The upcoming sci-fi drama series will hit the OTT on Prime Video. She will also be a part of Farhan Akhtar's road trip film, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead. This also marks Priyanka's return to the Indian screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.