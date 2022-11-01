Priyanka Chopra has a sweet reaction to Jee Le Zaraa co-star Alia Bhatt's pregnancy as she returns home; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra 'finally' returned to Mumbai early on Tuesday morning and this marks her first trip to India in almost three years. The actress announced her arrival in the country on her social media handle. For her travel, Priyanka rocked a blue co-ord outfit with white sneakers and also flaunted her radiant smile as she greeted the paparazzi at Mumbai airport. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress resides in Los Angeles, USA, with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The paparazzi clicked Priyanka Chopra as she arrived back in Mumbai. Soon, pictures and videos of the star started flooding social media. She waved and greeted the media, who were waiting for her at the airport arrival gates, before heading home. In one of the videos, she was also asked about Alia Bhatt becoming a mother, reacting to it, Priyanka did not say anything but smiled before entering her car. To note, Alia who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, with Ranbir Kapoor, announced her pregnancy in June.

Priyanka Chopra's first project with Alia Bhatt

Meanwhile, Priyanka will also be collaborating with Alia for Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. It also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. Jee Le Zaraa marks Chopra's return to the Hindi silver screen after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink, which was directed by Shonali Bose.

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of time in Mumbai

Earlier today, Priyanka also expressed her happiness about returning to India through her social media posts. Sharing a photo from her bed, she gave her fans a glimpse of her time in Mumbai as she binged watched filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. She wrote, "It ain't Mumbai if you're not jetlagged with @karanjohar on tv."

Priyanka Chopra to meet Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has learned that the actress will be meeting filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for discussing possible collaborations during her visit. “Priyanka’s association with Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali goes back a long way, and they have been meaning to collaborate for another project for a long time now. The directors have also shared a few ideas and stories with Priyanka, and she will be meeting them during this trip to take the conversations forward. However, this isn’t a very long trip and her plan is to accommodate as much as she can during this visit,” informed a source.

Priyanka Chopra work front

On the work front, Priyanka will be soon starring in Amazon Prime Video's spy series Citadel. She will also be seen in the romance drama film, It's All Coming Back to Me opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.