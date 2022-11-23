Priyanka Chopra has an epic response on being called a ‘satanic worshipper’; Check out

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is not only a star in India but is well-known across the globe. Her popularity seems no boundaries and fans just love her. Priyanka had recently come to India to be a part of an event and interacted with a lot of people here. The actress sat and had a chat with the popular influencer Ranveer Allahbadia on his Beerbiceps podcast. She opened up about a lot of things including reacting on being called a Satanic worshipper.

Priyanka Chopra chatted about her life and career with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his Beerbiceps podcast, where she was taken aback when he told her a conspiracy theory about her. “Your future is so bright that there are conspiracy theories about you that you’ve made deals with the devil to achieve this level of success, that you’re a Satanic worshipper,” he said. Priyanka couldn’t help but laugh. She replied humorously, “Horrible! Haw, Shiv ji will be very upset with me.”

Priyanka Chopra’s Work Front

Priyanka Chopra is the most-followed Indian actress on Instagram with over 83.6 million Instagram followers.

Chopra has a couple of projects lined up at the moment. Chopra will next be seen in the American film ‘Love Again’ alongside actors Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Later, she will star alongside Hollywood actor Richard Madden in Amazon Prime Video's thriller series Citadel.

In the world of Bollywood, she will be seen next in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial alongside high-profile Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. This film is expected to go on floors soon.

