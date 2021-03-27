Priyanka Chopra has an epic reply for a fan who questioned her on not being invited to her & Nick's wedding

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently conducted an ‘Ask PCJ’ session on Twitter. A fan wanted to know as to why she did not invite them to her & Nick Jonas’ Jodhpur wedding. The global star left all stumped with her hilarious reply.

Jonas is one of the most fun celebrities on Twitter and today she gave an epic reply to a fan. The fan asked her why he wasn’t invited to her wedding despite being in Jodhpur. In reply, Priyanka wrote to him, “I’m sorry @santoshpatnaik I guess I don’t know you so that could have been a contributing factor.” Priyanka’s reply is winning the internet with people enjoying her tremendous sense of humor and ability to engage with fans in a super fun way.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding took place in Jodhpur back in 2018 and it became a worldwide frenzy. Two of them are one of the most happening and the ‘It couple’ in town who often set the internet ablaze with their social media activities. To this day, fans are displaying their happiness on their wedding by engaging with them on Twitter.

Priyanka’s sense of humor is one of the contributing factors in her global appeal as a movie star and a celebrity. She has disarmed people around the world with her wit and won fans all over the globe with her charm. Take a look at her epic reply.

I’m sorry @santoshpatnaik I guess I don’t know you so that could have been a contributing factor. https://t.co/NTaKEzIoFU — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 26, 2021

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the biopic of Ma Anand Sheela which will be directed by Barry Levinson in Hollywood. One of her most exciting projects is certainly Matrix 4 which pairs her up with global superstar Keanu Reeves. Her last production and acting venture The White Tiger proved to be a major success as it scored an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay in the 93rd Academy Awards.

