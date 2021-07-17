Priyanka Chopra has 'lemonade' on mind as she stuns in matching yellow OOTD ahead of her birthday; PIC

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse of her pretty attire as she spent time in the sunshine in London with pet pooch Diana. The actress gave us a glimpse of her casual style with the selfie.

Global star Jonas has been in the headlines lately as she has been shooting for her show in London, UK. While spending her time there, Priyanka is making the most of her days in London. The star has been exploring the city and sharing glimpses on her social media handle. However, recently, when she ended up opting for matching glares and her OOTD, Priyanka captured it in the frame and gave all a sneak peek at her style.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka shared a selfie in which she is seen clad in a yellow top with blue denims. The star is also seen with a wet and messy hair look. She teamed it up with matching yellow sunglasses. If we look closely, in Priyanka's glares, we can see the reflection of her pet Diana lazying around on green grass. As the colour of her lemon yellow top matched with her sunglasses, Priyanka drew comparisons with a lemonade. She captioned it, "..Making lemonade."

Take a look:

Recently, Priyanka had shared a selfie while heading out to explore the city of London on an electric scooter. She also was the talk of the town last weekend as she was seen at the Wimbledon semi-finals and final matches in the UK. Priyanka's stylish looks ended up making heads turn as the photos went viral all across the globe.

She has been shooting for Citadel in the UK with Richard Madden. Recently, she shared a photo of her injured face with blood spots on her face and left fans worried. However, the recent selfie proves that she is fine and all set to welcome a new year of her life on her birthday. Fans across the world can't wait to celebrate Priyanka's birthday on July 18.

