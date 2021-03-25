Priyanka Chopra has never heard of 'Shy' as she posts a throwback PIC of 'Bindi and Bikini' days

Priyanka Chopra shared an old picture of her in a bikini and explained how she has never been shy. Take a look.

is back to remind everyone exactly why she is a fashion icon. The actress loves experimenting with her looks and proudly flaunts all her quirky attires. The star has been super busy with all her projects but took some time off her schedule to share a cute memory from the past. The actress who has a massive fan-following of over 61 million on her Instagram handle, often shares glamourous pictures in stunning outfits. Priyanka’s latest post is bound to leave everyone in awe of her beauty.

The actress took to the photo and video sharing site to post a throwback picture of her. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen donning an all-white outfit which consisted of a pair of pants and a bikini top. The star also completed her look with a light coloured bindi. Explaining the style choice in the caption, the actress wrote, “Shy? Never heard of her #TBT #BindisAndBikinis”. The bold diva showed off her cool look elaborating on how she has never been shy as she posted her funky fashion choice.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress along with her hubby and singer Nick Jonas announced the Oscar nominees this year, as she also received a nomination for a film she starred in, The White Tiger. A few days ago, the actress had shared another throwback picture of her from the 2019 Bahamas vacation with Nick. While posting the stunning photo, Priyanka had written, “Dreaming of a boat on an island #throwback2019."

