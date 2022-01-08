Priyanka Chopra has THIS reaction to her mum posing with bro Siddharth chopra & rumoured GF Neelam Upadhyay

Priyanka Chopra often makes it to the headlines for her personal life with Nick Jonas. Fans love to look at their lovey-dovey pictures and learn everything about them. But today the actress is back in the headlines and this time it is not because of her, rather because of her brother Siddharth Chopra. This time it is her brother’s personal life that is being talked about. Siddharth has been linked to Neelam Upadhyay for a long time now but neither PeeCee nor her brother has ever opened about this. Well, now Priyanka’s mum shared a throwback picture in which she is posing with her son and his rumoured bae and what is stealing the limelight is PeeCee’s comment on it.

On Friday night, Priyanka Chopra’s mother posted a few pictures from one of her past trips. In the first picture, she is posing with her son Siddharth Chopra and his rumoured beau Neelam Upadhyay. This picture is clicked in Sawantwadi in Maharashtra where Priyanka owns a farmhouse. Sharing these pics, Madhu wrote, “Taking a trip down the memory lane of #Sawantwadi where every sunset & sunrise has a story to tell,” Madhu captioned the post. Priyanka also commented on the post, saying, “I wanna goooo,” with a heart eyes emoji. The moment Madhu shared the pictures, daughter Priyanka Chopra took to the comments section and wrote, “I wanna goo.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, her recently released sci-fi film. Apart from that, she's working on a number of projects, including Citadel and Text For You. She would also soon be seen in a Bollywood film alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

