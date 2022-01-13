Priyanka Chopra has THIS reaction for a viral photo of a 2-year-old boy watching Encanto

Priyanka Chopra is one such actress who often makes it to the headlines for her work and her personal life. But, this time she is grabbing all the limelight for sharing the picture of a cute little boy standing in front of a TV screen with Disney’s film Encanto playing in the background. The boy looked happy as he reacted to the character Antonio resembling him, in the picture that his mom shared and within no time it went viral.

The little boy’s name is Kenzo Brooksmother Kaheisha Brand had shared the post with the hashtag #representationmatters. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and re-shared the photo of the cute 2-year-old and wrote, “This is why representation matters.” For the unversed, the photo was originally shared by little boy Kenzo’s Instagram handle on December 31. Speaking to Buzzfeed, Kenzo's mother Kaheisha had said, "The image of him sitting and staring was actually the first picture I took. He seemed to be in awe. He would stare at the screen and turn around smiling. The second picture is when he got up and just looked up at us smiling.”

“I know what it meant for our family, but the reactions we’ve gotten has been totally unexpected. There has been an outpouring of love. People have been so appreciative that this picture has echoed what so many people have been feeling. Representation matters,” she added.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a lot of exciting projects in hand. She has a Hollywood project Citadel and in Bollywood, she will be seen collaborating with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for Jee Le Zaraa.

