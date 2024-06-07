'Priyanka Chopra has this aura around her': The Chainsmokers recall their first ‘nerve-wracking’ meeting; call her a 'star'

Priyanka Chopra's aura and fame are undeniable, captivating everyone in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Recently, the American electronic DJ and production duo, The Chainsmokers, comprising Alexander Alex Pall and Andrew Drew Taggart, recalled an incident of meeting the star. Scroll down to read the full story!

The Chainsmokers first song was with Priyanka Chopra

During her initial days in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra was trying to establish her career, and she explored music and released singles with Pitbull and Will.i.am. Around the early 2010s, The Chainsmokers released their first song, a collaboration with Priyanka.

In a recent chat with Raj Shamani, the musical duo recalled how this collaboration came about and revealed that they didn't meet Priyanka until eight years after the song was released. The Chainsmokers revealed that the song Erase with Priyanka was technically their first song.

Andrew explained that while he was interning with Interscope Records, he was allowed to remix songs, including those by Priyanka Chopra, who had also been signed by the label. He mentioned that remixing songs for Priyanka and other Interscope artists was a significant opportunity. He received some vocals from the Erase song and was asked to improve the production, which he did, and it was well-received by everyone.

As Andrew was working on this, he teamed up with Alex to form The Chainsmokers. They decided to make Erase their first song. Despite this collaboration, they hadn't met Priyanka Chopra until they randomly encountered her at a restaurant in Los Angeles eight years later.

The Chainsmokers recall their first meeting with Priyanka Chopra

The duo recalled, "We met at a restaurant in LA. She was there, and you know she’s such a nice, amazing person. She looks like a star. She has this aura around her, so it was like nerve-wracking. We said, ‘Hey, I don’t even know if you know this, but we had a song together.’ And she was like ‘Oh my god, I have been hoping to run into you guys, meet you at some point.’ It was super sweet and it was kind of funny. Eight years later, that’s the music business for you."

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy filming her next project, The Bluff. She recently completed shooting for Heads of State. Up next, she has the highly anticipated second part of Citadel. Additionally, she is in talks with Farhan Akhtar to star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zara.

