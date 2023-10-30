Priyanka Chopra heaps praise on Bhumi Pednekar's performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha; calls her 'inspiration'

Priyanka Chopra is one of the renowned Bollywood actresses and has many fans. She started her acting career in 2002 and has achieved a lot over more than 20 years in the industry. Priyanka Chopra gave a masterclass recently about 'The Mind of an Actor' at the ongoing MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on Sunday. Bhumi Pednekar hosted the session wherein she was also praised by Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra heaps praise on Bhumi Pednekar

During the masterclass at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar were seen engaged in a conversation. Speaking to ANI, the actress heaped praise on Bhumi for her mindblowing performance in her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

Priyanka called Bhumi an inspiration and mentioned that she greatly admires the choices she has made in her career, the diverse characters she has portrayed, and the grace with which she embodies those characters. She said, “You (Bhumi) are such an inspiration to me too because your journey has been so wonderful in terms of the choices you've made, the characters that you've been and just the dignity with which you support your characters.”

She further asked Bhumi about how much weight she had to put on for the film, to which Bhumi replied saying that she gained more than 30 kilograms, and after reaching 95 kilograms, she realized that it was enough.

Priyanka again praised the actress and added, “You were so amazing, I mean the weight and all was great but just your acting man. You were amazing!”

Work Front of Priyanka Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the film Thank You For Coming. The film, directed by Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani, also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in the lead roles and Anil Kapoor in a special appearance. The actress will be next seen in the film The Ladykiller directed by Ajay Bahl. She is also working on two more films, Bhakshak, which is produced by Gauri Khan, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra's upcoming project is Heads Of State, where she will be sharing the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba.

