Priyanka Chopra helps hubby Nick Jonas prepare for roles with audition tapes; singer says, 'It's kind of weird but...'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is gearing up for her much-awaited film, The Bluff, is one of the most famous global stars in the world. Priyanka is a hands-on professional in her field of acting and she often helps out her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas in preparing for roles in movies. Nick recently spilled the beans about PeeCee filming audition tapes with him in the process while expressing that it feels weird but also wonderful.

During a recent interview with E! Online, Nick Jonas called Priyanka Chopra a "good scene partner" while discussing how she helps him to prepare for roles at home using audition tapes. The singer then referred to her as a "world-class" partner.

Nick shared that the couple records each other's videos of acting out scenes together. "It is kind of weird. But you know, also wonderful," the singer-actor said.

The 31-year-old singer-actor elaborated on it by saying that they talk about characters during the process of preparing for his role. He added that it feels great to stay creative at home.

Priyanka Chopra often supports Nick Jonas while promoting his songs and movies and vice versa. On August 3, the Quantico actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for his recently released film, The Good Half.

"Cannot wait for you all to experience this beautiful poignant, touching movie with incredible performances..." read an excerpt from her post.

PeeCee praised Nick by saying that he is "phenomenal" in the movie.

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018. They had two marriage ceremonies, Christian and Hindu. They tied the knot at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie through the process of surrogacy in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka also has an American action comedy film, Heads of State in her kitty. Her notable movies in Bollywood include Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Barfi, Aitraaz, and Bajirao Mastani.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas, who is best known for songs like What A Man Gotta Do, Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife), Chains and more, will now be seen in Power Ballad, an upcoming musical comedy film.