Priyanka Chopra on her memoir: Grateful that my book is number one bestseller without it being salacious

Bollywood actress and global icon Jonas turned into an author when her memoir Unfinished came out earlier this year. Just like the genre of the book suggests, Unfinished chronicles Priyanka’s life, right from childhood, her teenage years abroad, her experiences and victories at national and global beauty pageants, and of course, her career in films. The book has been a massive success globally. Speaking of which, on Sunday, Priyanka shared that she is grateful her memoir became the number one bestseller without it being ‘salacious’.

Talking with columnist-author Vinita Dawra Nangia at the virtual Times Litfest 2021, Priyanka Chopra opened up about how she was not tempted to drop names in the book, and is grateful it became the number one bestseller without it being salacious. When asked if she was tempted to drop names, she said, “Oh she didn't speak the truth' about things like that. I thought, basically you wanted a gossip rag in my book, not a tell-all. "I'm really grateful that my book is number one bestseller without it being salacious. I don't respond to that (gossips). I am not that person. I believe in having grace and a lot of the media doesn't.”

Priyanka further added that she did not want the book to be liked just by her fans, instead she wanted it to be a good read. The Barfi actress said, "I didn't want the book to cater to just my fans or people who love me. I wanted it to be a good read, be funny, interesting, have a sense of personality.”

Priyanka is currently in London with husband Nick Jonas. On the work front, Priyanka has been busy with the shooting of her upcoming project, Citadel which the actress has been dropping glimpses off from her onset moments. Also, fans are praising the actress as the trailer of Matrix 4 just dropped.

