Priyanka Chopra on her struggles while penning down her memoir 'Unfinished': It was terrifying

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a force that propels woman empowerment and inspires women to dream big and break the shackles that the patriarchal society puts on them. Right from the very beginning of her career, Priyanka wasn’t the one to be deterred by daunting roles and took them in her stride. During her peak in Bollywood, she took a risk and shifted to Hollywood. Today, she is a global sensation. Recently, in an interview, the multi-faceted actress revealed the struggles she faced during writing down her New Yorks Time bestselling memoir, Unfinished, that was published in 2021.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia where Priyanka Chopra opened up about navigating through life during the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of her loved ones in her life, and her baby’s birth. She also talked about the struggles she faced when she penned down ‘Unfinished. Priyanka revealed she did some soul searching and began to focus on what she really desired out of life at this point in her career during the pandemic, while she was shut in her home with her husband. The result was ‘Unfinished’.

She said that writing the book was ‘terrifying’ and there were many times when she felt like she couldn’t do it. Priyanka added that she wanted it to be more than what she had already said in her interviews and for it to have real things that she had never mentioned. "When I was writing it, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, the world is going to know my innermost fears, insecurities, failures’. Things that I never admit in my public life. Because, as a woman, you always kind of have to have a stronger front, we have to have a thicker hide to survive.” She emphasised that it was especially more prevalent in the public businesses as a female actor. Thus, she told that she felt she had developed that shield or wall to protect myself. Moreover, she added that she allowed her guard to come down when she wrote the book. Her reason for this, she felt, was because she was on the other side of 35. “So that made me a lot more solid on my feet and comfortable with myself as a woman,” she expressed.

