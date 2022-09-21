Priyanka Chopra holds daughter Malti close to her as they enjoy ‘walk in the park’ in New York; PIC

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently enjoying one of the best phases of her life, motherhood. The actress welcomed her first baby with hubby Nick Jonas via surrogacy in January this year. Although the star couple has still not revealed her face, but the Bajirao Mastani actress makes sure to share a glimpse of her adorable daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas every now and then with her social media family. PeeCee is currently in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. The actress, who was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador by UNICEF in 2016, was one of the speakers at the global event. She is accompanied by her nine-month-old daughter Malti Marie, and the actress has been juggling her professional and personal lives like a pro. The actress is making sure to make the most of her New York visit with her daughter. She recently shared a snap of them taking a walk in the park.

Taking to her Instagram stories we can see Priyanka Chopra Jonas looking stylish in her casual attire as she holds daughter Malti Marie close to her while taking a walk in the park. PeeCee can be seen wearing a denim jacket which she has paired with abstract print tights. She completed her look with a white coloured hat and black sunglasses and looked stunning with her hair open. Malti on the other hand looked adorable in a floral printed dress, while her face was hidden with a white heart emoji. Sharing this image, Priyanka wrote, “It’s a walk in the park”.