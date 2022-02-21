Priyanka Chopra holds hands with hubby Nick Jonas; Says ‘My favourite kind of Sunday’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the sweetest couples in the town. The duo never shies away to express their feelings and love as they keep on posting pictures of each other on social media. It is no big secret that both of them have a massive fan following on social media and they never forget to share glimpses of their daily routine with their loved ones and well-wishers. Just a while back, the Bajirao Mastani actress treated her fans with one of the sweetest photos with husband Nick Jonas.

Taking to the story section of Instagram, Priyanka posted a photo holding her hand with Nick. She captioned it, “My favourite kind of Sunday” along with a red heart emoticon. The photo was totally wholesome and romantic, for sure. To note, the couple has recently welcomed their first child via surrogacy. Priyanka had broken the news on Instagram as she posted a sweet note. It read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." She finished the note with a heart emoticon.

See Priyanka’s Instagram story here:

Speaking about Priyanka’s professional career, the actress last appeared in the Hollywood film The Matrix: Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves. She will be next seen in an Indian wedding comedy film with Mindy Kaling. She also has a film titled Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her kitty.

