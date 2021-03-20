Priyanka Chopra on how Hinduism, Christianity, Islam influenced her upbringing; Says 'Higher power does exist'

In a recent chat with Oprah on Super Soul, Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about how different religions influenced her life and upbringing. She even revealed what her dad told her about religion and spirituality.

Global Star is back in the headlines and this time, it is all because of her sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey in an episode of Super Soul. The Quantico star reflected on her life's journey in a candid chat on the show and even weighed in on how different religions left an impact on her spirituality while she was growing up. Oprah spoke of her own experience about being in India and asked Priyanka if she feels she has a 'spiritual foundation.'

To this, Priyanka responded by agreeing and sharing how different faiths and religions left an impact on her. She shared that in India there are a 'swirling number of religions' and that spirituality is a big part of the nation that can't be ignored. She went on to recall how she studied in a convent school and hence, became aware of Christianity. Priyanka revealed her dad used to sing in a mosque and that is how she got to know about Islam. Further, remembering her Hindu roots, she shared her family's faith also had an impact.

Shedding light on how spirituality is a big part of India and her own spiritual foundation, Priyanka said, "I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it."

Here's a sneak peek promo of the chat:

Not just this, she even shared how her dad told her that the endpoint of all religions is the same and that all of them lead to God. Not just this, she even opened up about how she has a temple in her house and that she likes to pray as she revealed that she believes in a 'higher power.' Talking about it, Priyanka told Oprah, "I am a Hindu. I pray, I have a temple at my home, I do it as often as I can. But truly to me, I am a believer that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that."

Meanwhile, recently, Priyanka and Nick Jonas announced the Oscar Nominations and were excited about it. Priyanka's own co-production, The White Tiger bagged a nomination in the Adapted Screenplay category and the cast is over the moon about it. On the work front, Priyanka is in London shooting for Citadel with Richard Madden. She will also be seen in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.

Also Read|Priyanka Chopra devours a slice of Pizza and calls it 'heaven'; Nick Jonas counters it with his favourite dish

Share your comment ×