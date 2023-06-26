Priyanka Chopra hugs hubby Nick Jonas; Reads a book to daughter Malti Marie in NEW PICS from summer vacay

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January last year, and the doting parents have been perfectly juggling their personal as well as professional lives. Priyanka and Nick recently took some time off work, to spend some quality time with their family and friends. The actress has been sharing some glimpses from her recent vacation with her hubby Nick, their daughter Malti, her mom Madhu Chopra, Nick’s parents Denise and Kevin Jonas, PeeCee’s friend Tamanna Dutt and her husband Sudeep Dutt. Now, we came across some more adorable pictures of baby Malti, Priyanka and Nick from the vacay, and they are just too adorable to miss!

New pictures from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie’s summer vacation

Sudeep Dutt has shared a montage on Instagram, which is a compilation of a number of pictures from the summer vacation. The video shows adorable glimpses of Priyanka, Nick, Malti, and others. In one picture, we see Priyanka Chopra laughing, as she holds baby Malti in one arm, while holding her friend Tamanna's son in another. PeeCee's mom Madhu Chopra is also seen in the background. Malti looks too cute in a yellow frock. In another glimpse, PeeCee is seen holding Malti's hand, as the actress poses with her mother Madhu, and her friend Tamanna next to her.

In another picture, Priyanka is seen holding Malti in her arms, and Malti looks just so adorable with a bow on her head. Other pictures show Priyanka and her friends enjoying a boat ride. In another picture, we see Priyanka reading out a book to her daughter and Tamanna’s son, while another picture shows Priyanka with her arms around her hubby Nick Jonas. Lastly, we see a cute glimpse of Matlti enjoying a trolley ride! “Summer of 2023,” read the caption. A comment on the post read,”Looks like a fun summer. Nice pics!” while another fan reacted to Malti’s pictures and wrote, “She started walking.” Check out the pictures below!

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has been busy with the shooting of her upcoming project Heads Of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

