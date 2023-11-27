Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom; poses with Naomi Campbell, Chris Hemsworth, others at F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi

Priyanka Chopra’s fashion game is strong and she steals the spotlight at every event. Recently, she attended the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, and pictures and videos from the event have surfaced on social media. She was seen conversing with Orlando Bloom, and was also seen posing with Will.i.am, Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell and others in a group picture.

Priyanka Chopra at F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi

Pictures and videos that have surfaced on social media show Priyanka Chopra in a body-hugging pink and black sleeveless maxi dress, with matching tights. She kept her wavy tresses open, and her makeup was minimal, with a pop of pink lip color. She paired her outfit with black boots, and simply accessorized with small hoop earrings, and a silver bracelet.

At the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, Priyanka Chopra was seen hugging Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, and exchanging pleasantries with him. A group picture from the event also shows Priyanka posing with Will.i.am, Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell, Jason Statham, Liam Hemsworth, and many others.

Check out the video, and the group picture below!

The actress was also seen hugging professional driver Lewis Hamilton.

In other news, Priyanka Chopra got a warm welcome in New York as she celebrated Thanksgiving 2023 with her friends Kal Penn, Kelly Ripa, Jay Sean, Sarita Choudhury, and others. Priyanka’s manager Anjula Acharia shared a group picture from the celebration, and wrote, “We had such a warm and wonderful night hosting our girl @priyankachopra being in town with friends and family (heart emoji) @humaabedin @kellyripa @instasuelos @kalpenn @sarita__choudhury @jaysean @tharanatalie @furhan_ahmad.”

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Priyanka and her hubby Nick Jonas hosted a Diwali bash for their friends and family in Los Angeles. It was attended by Nick’s brother Joe Jonas, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, her husband Gene Goodenough, and many others.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood rom-com Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will next be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State.

