Priyanka Chopra hypes up Alia Bhatt as she jets off to shoot Heart of Stone: You are going to crush it
Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space for the first time in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.
Hours back, Alia took to her Instagram space and shared a selfie. In the photo, Alia was seen clad in a black top as she sat in the backseat of her car. She left her hair open and was seen sporting hoop earrings. The star looked elated and excited to kick off her first Hollywood film with biggies. Alia also said that she feels like a 'newcomer again' as she heads for the shoot. Her caption read, “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk.”
While many fans and several celebs wished luck to the Gangubai Kathiawadi, a few moments back, Priyanka too left a sweet comment on her post.
Priyanka Chopra hypes up Alia Bhatt for Heart of Stone:
Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra to feature together in Jee Le Zaraa
While Alia and Priyanka are busy with other projects at the moment, they will soon share screen space in the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa. Katrina Kaif will also star alongside them.
Recently, Priyanka conversed with Deadline and shared that women are standing up for other women across industries, be it Bollywood or Hollywood. Giving the example of Jee Le Zaraa, PeeCee said, “Whether it’s Bollywood or in America, what I’ve experienced is women standing up for women. I’m doing a movie in India now with two of the top actresses in the country, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and the three of us decided we wanted to do a movie together and partner together to produce it. But the idea is, yes, it was very different when I started out. We were all pitted against each other, and our casting was very dependent on the lead actor of the movie, and it depends on who is the flavor at that time and that was a very unsettling feeling."