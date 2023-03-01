Priyanka Chopra in talks to star in ‘Assume Nothing’ adaptation; To exec produce the series under her banner

There’s no stopping for Priyanka Chopra! The actress has many feathers in her cap, and recently, her first look from the Russo Brothers’ upcoming series Citadel left fans nighty impressed. She has some exciting projects in her kitty, and guess what? PeeCee is also set to executive produce a limited series under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures. Deadline reported that Amazon Studios is developing a limited series titled ‘Assume Nothing’, which is based on Tanya Selvaratnam’s book of the same name. While Priyanka will executive produce the series, she is also in talks to star in the project. Priyanka Chopra to possibly star in Assume Nothing adaptation

The book ‘Assume Nothing’ shall be adapted and executive produced by Mimi Won Techentin. Deadline reported that Joanna Coles and Jessica Whitaker will executive produce for Joanna Coles Productions, and Priyanka and Mary Rohlich will executive produce for Purple Pebble Pictures. In her book Assume Nothing, Tanya Selvaratnam sheds light on violence against women and bravely recounts her experience after the end of her abusive relationship with former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. The author of Assume Nothing, Tanya Selvaratnam will serve as a producer. Sharing about the project, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Let’s go!” and tagged Purple Pebble Pictures, and Amazon Studios.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects include Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. The first two episodes will premiere on April 28. Meanwhile, she also has Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, and it will release on May 12. Priyanka Chopra recently shared the first look of Citadel, and it garnered praise from many celebrities. Her hubby Nick Jonas also wrote how proud he is of her, and that the show will be ‘next level’.

