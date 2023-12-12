Priyanka Chopra is Christmas ready; actress gives a peak into festive preparations-PIC
Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her Christmas preparations at home in Los Angeles. Check out the pic!
Priyanka Chopra is well-settled in Los Angeles. Nonetheless, she continues to relish all the festivities and special occasions with much enthusiasm. The Yuletide season is back again and the entire nation is gearing up for the Christmas festivities. While several celebs have been sharing glimpses of their preparations on social media, PeeCee also recently gave a sneak peek into her beautiful corner exuding Christmas vibes.
Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse from her Christmas preps at home
A few minutes back, today, on December 12, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and gave a peek into her Christmas festivities. In the picture, the Quantico actress dropped the picture of the fireplace corner which is decorated with lights, baubles, holly and ivy along with Santa socks hung along with.
In addition to this, the floral vase is also seen placed in the photo. Priyanka shared the photo and wrote alongside, “Grateful”.
Take a look:
Nick Jonas on Priyanka Chopra helping him manage diabetes
A few months back, in a recent interview with Prevention, Nick Jonas divulged that his wife Priyanka Chopra has access to his blood sugar numbers through an app. He further added that when he goes on trips and is away from her, he shares the data with one of his brothers, just in case. “You never know, it’s just better to be safe,” he said.
He also revealed Priyanka being aware of his condition and said that just like he used to alert his brothers when his blood sugar level was high, he alerted Priyanka in the same way.
Nick said, “It just helps avoid unnecessary speed bumps. She’s been an incredible partner, not just with the management of the disease she’s fully educated on what to do in any scenario—but also as a parent now.”
About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra entered the wedlock in December 2018, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Nearly four years after, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022c through surrogacy.
The actress was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s spy thriller series Citadel. She is now prepping up for the second season of the show. She also has two more projects in the pipeline, including the action film Heads of State and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar.
