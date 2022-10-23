Priyanka Chopra is 'crying tears of joy' after NYC announces Diwali as public holiday

Actress Priyanka Chopra , who is quite active on social media, got emotional after it was announced that Diwali will be a public holiday in New York City from 2023 recently. She took to Instagram and shared a video of Mayor Eric Adams and New York Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar. Priyanka, who is currently enjoying the best phase of her life with her daughter Malti Marie, expressed her emotions and said that she was 'crying tears of joy'.

The actress took to her Instagram story and re-posted a video. In the video, Jenifer Rajkumar is heard saying, "Today I'm proud to say our time has come, The time has come to recognize over 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain faiths who celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights." Adams added, "We are going to encourage children to learn about what is Diwali. We're going to have them start talking about what it is to celebrate the Festival of Lights, and how do you turn a light on within yourself." Priyanka shared the video and wrote, "After all these years! My teenage self living in Queens is crying tears of joy. #representationmatters."

Mommy goals

Meanwhile, she is often seen spending time with her daughter. Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy this year. The duo keeps sharing adorable glimpses of Malti Marie. The couple is yet to reveal her face and introduce her to the world. Recently, Priyanka took her munchkin to New York. The mommy-daughter duo was seen enjoying a scenic view.

