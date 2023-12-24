Priyanka Chopra is delighted as daughter Malti Marie goes horse riding; see PIC
Priyanka Chopra recently treated her followers to a delightful glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie, embarking on the adventurous journey of horse riding.
Priyanka Chopra has seamlessly embraced the role of a devoted mother to her daughter, Malti Marie, ever since her birth in 2022. The actress consistently prioritizes quality time with her little one, introducing her to various experiences and creating cherished memories. Malti has previously accompanied Priyanka to a farm, fostering a connection with animals. In the most recent holiday season, the young adventurer embarked on horse riding, much to the delight of her mother.
Priyanka Chopra drops picture of Malti Marie taking on horse riding
On a festive Sunday, December 24, Priyanka Chopra shared a heartwarming glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie, embracing the adventure of horse riding on her Instagram Stories. The adorable photo captured Malti's back, adorned in suitable riding attire, seated on a horse, complete with boots and a helmet.
Priyanka herself exuded sheer happiness, spreading her arms wide and displaying an expression of delight. The actress opted for a casual yet chic look, featuring a white t-shirt, black leggings, and an oversized coat, complemented by sunglasses and a cap.
Accompanying the mother-daughter duo was another woman, dressed in riding apparel, with a cowboy hat, presumably on hand to provide guidance and training for Malti's equestrian adventure.
Have a look!
Priyanka Chopra’s holiday dinner and recent glimpses with family
Earlier, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to offer a sneak peek into the recent moments of her life. In one striking picture, she graced the frame in a dazzling white outfit, seated in her husband Nick Jonas' lap, perfectly poised for pre-Christmas celebrations.
The festivities included a holiday dinner hosted by Morgan Stewart McGraw, providing the perfect backdrop for Priyanka and Nick to revel in the joy of the season with their friends. Priyanka shared glimpses of the delectable menu and the enchanting candlelit decorations that adorned the celebration.
Additional snapshots from Priyanka's Instagram revealed precious moments with her daughter, Malti. In one frame, Malti was captured sitting inside a customized toy car, with her name elegantly printed on the number plate. Another adorable image showcased Malti enjoying some quality time on a swing. The final picture captured a heartwarming mother-daughter moment, with Priyanka happily embracing her little one in what appeared to be a park setting.
ALSO READ: 10 Best Priyanka Chopra movies that are too hard to miss: Fashion to Dil Dhadakne Do
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply