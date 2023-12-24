Priyanka Chopra is delighted as daughter Malti Marie goes horse riding; see PIC

Priyanka Chopra has seamlessly embraced the role of a devoted mother to her daughter, Malti Marie, ever since her birth in 2022. The actress consistently prioritizes quality time with her little one, introducing her to various experiences and creating cherished memories. Malti has previously accompanied Priyanka to a farm, fostering a connection with animals. In the most recent holiday season, the young adventurer embarked on horse riding, much to the delight of her mother.

Priyanka Chopra drops picture of Malti Marie taking on horse riding

On a festive Sunday, December 24, Priyanka Chopra shared a heartwarming glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie, embracing the adventure of horse riding on her Instagram Stories. The adorable photo captured Malti's back, adorned in suitable riding attire, seated on a horse, complete with boots and a helmet.

Priyanka herself exuded sheer happiness, spreading her arms wide and displaying an expression of delight. The actress opted for a casual yet chic look, featuring a white t-shirt, black leggings, and an oversized coat, complemented by sunglasses and a cap.

Accompanying the mother-daughter duo was another woman, dressed in riding apparel, with a cowboy hat, presumably on hand to provide guidance and training for Malti's equestrian adventure.

Priyanka Chopra’s holiday dinner and recent glimpses with family

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to offer a sneak peek into the recent moments of her life. In one striking picture, she graced the frame in a dazzling white outfit, seated in her husband Nick Jonas' lap, perfectly poised for pre-Christmas celebrations.

The festivities included a holiday dinner hosted by Morgan Stewart McGraw, providing the perfect backdrop for Priyanka and Nick to revel in the joy of the season with their friends. Priyanka shared glimpses of the delectable menu and the enchanting candlelit decorations that adorned the celebration.

Additional snapshots from Priyanka's Instagram revealed precious moments with her daughter, Malti. In one frame, Malti was captured sitting inside a customized toy car, with her name elegantly printed on the number plate. Another adorable image showcased Malti enjoying some quality time on a swing. The final picture captured a heartwarming mother-daughter moment, with Priyanka happily embracing her little one in what appeared to be a park setting.

