Priyanka Chopra is delighted as daughter Malti Marie goes horse riding; see PIC

Priyanka Chopra recently treated her followers to a delightful glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie, embarking on the adventurous journey of horse riding.

By Apeksha Juneja
Updated on Dec 24, 2023   |  10:50 AM IST  |  3.2K
Priyanka Chopra is delighted as daughter Malti Marie goes horse riding; see PIC
Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie goes horse riding (Pic Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra has seamlessly embraced the role of a devoted mother to her daughter, Malti Marie, ever since her birth in 2022. The actress consistently prioritizes quality time with her little one, introducing her to various experiences and creating cherished memories. Malti has previously accompanied Priyanka to a farm, fostering a connection with animals. In the most recent holiday season, the young adventurer embarked on horse riding, much to the delight of her mother. 

Related Story

entertainment

10 Zoya Akhtar films and shows to catch before watching Suhana-Khushi-Agastya’s The Archies

Priyanka Chopra drops picture of Malti Marie taking on horse riding

On a festive Sunday, December 24, Priyanka Chopra shared a heartwarming glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie, embracing the adventure of horse riding on her Instagram Stories. The adorable photo captured Malti's back, adorned in suitable riding attire, seated on a horse, complete with boots and a helmet.

Priyanka herself exuded sheer happiness, spreading her arms wide and displaying an expression of delight. The actress opted for a casual yet chic look, featuring a white t-shirt, black leggings, and an oversized coat, complemented by sunglasses and a cap.

Accompanying the mother-daughter duo was another woman, dressed in riding apparel, with a cowboy hat, presumably on hand to provide guidance and training for Malti's equestrian adventure.

Have a look!

Pic Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra’s holiday dinner and recent glimpses with family

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to offer a sneak peek into the recent moments of her life. In one striking picture, she graced the frame in a dazzling white outfit, seated in her husband Nick Jonas' lap, perfectly poised for pre-Christmas celebrations.

Advertisement

The festivities included a holiday dinner hosted by Morgan Stewart McGraw, providing the perfect backdrop for Priyanka and Nick to revel in the joy of the season with their friends. Priyanka shared glimpses of the delectable menu and the enchanting candlelit decorations that adorned the celebration.

Additional snapshots from Priyanka's Instagram revealed precious moments with her daughter, Malti. In one frame, Malti was captured sitting inside a customized toy car, with her name elegantly printed on the number plate. Another adorable image showcased Malti enjoying some quality time on a swing. The final picture captured a heartwarming mother-daughter moment, with Priyanka happily embracing her little one in what appeared to be a park setting.

ALSO READ: 10 Best Priyanka Chopra movies that are too hard to miss: Fashion to Dil Dhadakne Do

Advertisement
About The Author
Apeksha Juneja

A Bollywood enthusiast and ardent writer, Apeksha Juneja’s heart beats for the glitz and glamor of Indian

...

Credits: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Entertainment News Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Malti Marie
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS

1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply

4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles
5

Latest Articles