Priyanka Chopra is 'exhausted but happy' as she heads back to Los Angeles post a quick trip to India

Priyanka Chopra , who is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, jetted off to Los Angeles on Wednesday. She recently returned to Mumbai after three years to promote her hair care brand. This was her first visit to India after becoming a mother. She welcomed her and Nick Jonas ’ daughter Malti Marie earlier this year via surrogacy. A while ago, the new mommy took to social media and updated her fans about going back to LA.

The Desi girl took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie with her fans. A tired Priyanka is seen flashing her smile for the camera. She is seen sporting an all-white outfit. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Exhausted but happy. Will continue to keep u posted about my @unicefindia visits.” She used the location stamp that read Los Angeles, California and wrote, “Here I come.” She will be reuniting with her daughter Malti Marie after staying away from her for a while. Have a look:

Recently, Priyanka was seen visiting Lucknow. She is UNICEF's brand ambassador and was seen meeting school girls in the city. She even interacted with them and had a whale of a time. The actress donned a traditional Chikankari outfit during her field visit.



Priyanka Chopra shares an update on Jee Le Zaraa

During her visit to Mumbai, Priyanka spoke to PTI and shared an update on the most-awaited film, Jee Le Zaraa. She will be collaborating with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. They were supposed to start shooting for the film but due to the pandemic and other factors, it was put on hold. PC shared that they will now start shooting in 2023. She also recalled how she called Katrina and Alia to talk about this film before anyone else came on board including director Farhan Akhtar. She shared, “I called up Alia and Katrina, this is before Farhan or anybody came (onboard). I called the girls first. I was sitting at home and I wanted to do a Hindi movie. But I wanted it to be on the terms of women. My generation of actresses really really opened the door for the next generation of actresses to be the faces on the posters, to be able to sell movies. So, I really wanted to bring together my friends and say let's create a movie that will do well at the box office and it will be ours... So, the stars aligned and we decided to do it. Hopefully, we will start to shoot it next year.”