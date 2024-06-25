Priyanka Chopra is happiest with hubby Nick Jonas reuniting with her and daughter Malti in Australia; this PIC is proof

Priyanka Chopra is currently occupied shooting her next project titled The Bluff in Australia. Her daughter Malti has joined her for this venture, and the actress has been actively sharing pictures and videos from the sets and her time with her little one on social media.

Meanwhile, husband Nick Jonas has been on a busy tour for his show but has finally wrapped up his schedule and reunited with his wife and daughter. Check out the picture below!

Daddy Nick Jonas is finally home, PeeCee gets all emotional

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram stories to delight her fans with a heartwarming and adorable picture, marking daddy Nick Jonas' return home and reunion with wife and little munchkin Malti Marie.

The actress shared a mesmerizing snapshot of the father-daughter duo strolling in the backyard, with Nick holding Malti in her arms. Priyanka captioned the photo with 'Daddy's home' along with emotional and heart-eye emojis.

Have a look at the picture here:

Priyanka Chopra talks about daughter Malti

In a chat with Quint Neon, Priyanka Chopra talked about her daughter Malti Marie, also revealed that she feels “mom’s guilt” because she has to leave the 2-year-old behind when she travels for work.

Priyanka told Quint Neon that her daughter believes she engages in make-believe for a living, though she clarified that her work is somewhat different. She also opened up about experiencing mom guilt whenever she leaves her daughter at home while she's on set.

Advertisement

Priyanka expressed that despite having many people around her daughter, she still feels guilty, so she often has her daughter join her on shoots. She reflected on her own childhood, mentioning that her privileged upbringing included accompanying her mother to hospitals and visiting her father's office, experiences that helped her understand what her parents did when they weren't with her while she attended school.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

On the work front, Chopra has a couple of projects lined up besides The Bluff. She recently wrapped up filming for Heads of State and is also set to star in the second season of the spy thriller Citadel alongside Richard Madden.

Regarding her Bollywood projects, the actress is currently in discussions with Farhan Akhtar for Jee Le Zara, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra drops heartwarming VIDEO with 'angel baby' Malti and mom Madhu Chopra; Nick Jonas’ reaction will melt your heart